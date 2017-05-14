Ethiopians in clean sweep of Okpekpe Road Race

Vanguard

Ethiopian duo of Luel Gebrasilasis and Azmera Gebru, on Saturday, emerged winners in the male and female categories, of the 2017 IAAF 10km Okpekpe bronze label race in Okpekpe, Edo State. Gebrasilasis coasted home to victory in 29 minutes, …



and more »