Ethiopia’s Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Elected as First African DG of WHO

Posted on May 24, 2017

The World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has elected Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia as the new Director-General of the world body. WHO said in a statement following the afternoon vote that “Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was nominated by the Government of Ethiopia, and will begin his five-year term on […]

The post Ethiopia’s Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Elected as First African DG of WHO appeared first on BellaNaija.

