Etisalat empowers students with Counselling session

In furtherance of its commitment to education and youth development, Nigeria’s most innovative and youth-friendly telecommunication company, Etisalat, and global education advocate/film maker, Zuriel Oduwole, has inspired hundreds of secondary school students across Lagos State with career counselling sessions sponsored by the telecom firm. The Etisalat Career Counselling Programme is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative […]

