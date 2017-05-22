EU stands ready to begin Brexit talks, eyes June 19 start date

The European Union completed the preparations necessary to begin talks over Britain’s exit from the bloc on Monday after the remaining 27 EU member states signed off on the final details of the bloc’s negotiating mandate. While the approval means that the EU now stands ready to begin talks, negotiations are expected to commence only…

The post EU stands ready to begin Brexit talks, eyes June 19 start date appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

