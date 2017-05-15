EU urge politicians in crisis-hit Venezuela to seek dialogue

The European Union on Monday called for Venezuela to engage in an urgent, constructive and effective dialogue between the government and the parliamentary majority in order to overcome the political crisis in the country.

Report says the opposition, which won parliamentary elections at the end of 2015, is demanding a presidential election and wants Nicolas Maduro, whom they accuse of trying to create a dictatorship, to step down.

It added that since the start of April, almost 40 people have died and around 800 have been injured in fighting between security forces and protesters.

“The fundamental rights of the Venezuelan people must be respected, including the right to peacefully demonstrate.

“It is crucial that all parties refrain from violent acts.

“In this light, the announcement to expand and further strengthen armed civilian groups is worrying as it can fuel further violence and does not contribute to a solution.

“The EU also recalls that the use of military courts to try civilians goes against international law,’’ the EU said in a statement.

Venezuela, in spite of having the world’s largest oil reserves, is also facing the worst economic crisis in its history with the population suffering severe food and medicine shortages amid triple-digit inflation.

The post EU urge politicians in crisis-hit Venezuela to seek dialogue appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

