Eulogies as Anenih buries wife

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, led other eminent Nigerians to Uromi, country home of the former chairman, Board of Trustees of People Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tony Anenih, for the burial of his late wife, Dame Patricia Anenih.

Others were Governor of Delta state, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; former Governors of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan; and Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman, Dangote Group.

At the Requiem Mass officiated by the Archbishop of Benin Catholic Metropolitan Sea, Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Obiora Akubeze and Bishop of Auchi Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia; they admonished Christians to live worthy lives.

Also present were Senators Banarbas Gemade, Clifford Ordia and Matthew Urhoghide, Binta Garba; former Senator Odion Ugbesia, Hon. Cairo Ojougbo, Deputy National Chairman, Modu-Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and honourable members of the Federal House and State Assembly.

