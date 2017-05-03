Eunisell applauds Rivers United

Eunisell Nigeria Limited, the official front-of-shirt sponsor of high flying Rivers United has applauded the Port-Harcourt side for reaching the group stage of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.

In a statement signed by Eunisell Group Managing Director, Chika Ikenga, the leading global chemical and specialty fluid management company expressed satisfaction with the club’s achievements.

“Eunisell is proud to be associated with Rivers United. The fact that Rivers United is the only Nigerian club left in the Caf competitions is an indication of their dedication to duty.

“We share same dedication to duty at Eunisell.

“Rivers United now joins Africa’s elite clubs and the feat has justified our decision to sponsor the club. Moreover, EUNISELL’s presence on its jersey now makes it iconic,” Ikenga stated.

Eunisell has entered the history books as the first brand to remain front-of-shirt sponsor in the Nigeria Professional Football League for three consecutive seasons.

