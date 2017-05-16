Pages Navigation Menu

Europa Cup final: Kanu tips Ajax for success

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

NWANKWO Kanu, the legendary Nigerian former skipper who was also one of the star performers in Ajax Amsterdam last European success in 1996 has predicted a tough Europa final match for his former club. He told Sports Village Square of his excitement seeing Ajax in European final again. “It’s a great achievement for them to […]

