#EuropaFinal : Ajax v Man Utd teams

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Sports

Starting line-ups in the Europa League final between Ajax and Manchester United at Friends Arena in Stockholm on Wednesday (1845 GMT kick-off):

Ajax (4-3-3)

Andre Onana; Joel Veltman, Davinson Sanchez, Matthijs De Ligt, Jairo Riedewald; Davy Klaassen (capt), Lasse Schone, Hakim Ziyech; Bertrand Traore, Kasper Dolberg, Amin Younes

Coach: Peter Bosz (NED)

Manchester United (4-3-3)

Sergio Romero; Antonio Valencia (capt), Chris Smalling, Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian; Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini; Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Coach: Jose Mourinho (POR)

Referee: Damir Skomina (SLO)

