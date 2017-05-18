Europe bars Nigerian Airline, Med-View from its airspace over safety lapses – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Europe bars Nigerian Airline, Med-View from its airspace over safety lapses
Vanguard
The European Union Air Safety Commission has banned Nigerian airline, Med-View Airlines, from operating within its airspace over alleged safety lapses. Med-View Airline is based in Lagos. It was founded in 2007 as a charter airline that mainly operates …
Nigerian airline, Medview, banned by European Commission
European Union Bans Nigerian Airline Med-View From Entering UK Airspace
Medview clarifies EU Air-space restriction
