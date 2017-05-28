European allies see the two sides of Trump – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
European allies see the two sides of Trump
Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to U.S. military personnel at Naval Air Station Sigonella following the G7 Summit, in Sigonella, Italy, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi. By Noah Barkin | TAORMINA, Italy. TAORMINA, Italy In Sicily, Donald …
Why I'm pleased with my first overseas trip – Trump
ANALYSIS: Trump shows discipline on world stage, but heads back to political storms at home
Trump calls first trip abroad 'home run'
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!