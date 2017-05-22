Pages Navigation Menu

Eva Alordiah claims her engagement to Ceazer is still on, reveals that they dated for 1 month before he proposed

In January 2016, rapper Eva Alordiah got engaged at the Headies Awards to her boyfriend, Caesar Ume-ezeoke. He proposed on stage and Eva accepted. Fast forward to May 2017 – they still haven't gotten married and rumours began to trend that the engagement has been cancelled. Eva Alordiah has now officially debunked the rumours, also …

