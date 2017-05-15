Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eva Alordia’s fiancé on war path with Iyanya – Vanguard

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Eva Alordia's fiancé on war path with Iyanya
Vanguard
FOLLOWING his epic marriage proposal to female rapper, Eva Alordia on stage at the 2015 edition of the Headies Awards, Caesar Ume-Ezeoke, Eva's long standing fiancé has taken a swipe at Mavin Records artiste, Iyanya, for allegedly mocking his …
'Isn't Tekno bigger than you now'?- Eva Aloridah's fiancee blasts IyanyaTheNewsGuru

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.