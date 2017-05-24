Pages Navigation Menu

Evander Holyfield Meets Bola Tinubu At His Bourdillion Home in Lagos Ahead Of Thier Fight

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Politics

Former boxing Champion, Evander Holyfield today visited APC Chieftain, Bola Tinubu his Bourdillion Home in Ikoyi, Lagos ahead of their ‘fight’ tomorrow.

The fight which would be held at the Land Mark Event Centre would see Prof.Wole Soyinka as the referee.

The “Rhumbles in Lagos”, a charity fight, is part of the ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of the creation of Lagos State, NAN reports

