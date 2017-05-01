Pages Navigation Menu

Even A Senator (Dino) Has Launched A CD, Nobody Is As Funny As Nigerian Comedians – Osinbajo

Posted on May 1, 2017

Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo has acknowledged Nigerian Jollof rice as the best anywhere in the world. He made the statement while addressing “the platform” at Christian covenant centre in Lagos.

He also joked about Senator Dino Melaye’s recent hit song “Aje Kun Iya Ni o je” that broke the internet few weeks ago.

See excerpts from what he said below;

“Nobody is as funny as Nigerian comedians, whether professional or amateurs. We even have a member of the national assembly who recently launched a CD, Aje kun Iya Ni O je”

“The other day, someone showed me a text, a young man had sent him a text to invite him to a book launch titled 7 steps to becoming a professional whilstle blower”

“And of course we know that Nigerian jollof rice is the best anywhere in the world. Better than the Ghanaian and the Senegalese”

