Even A Senator (Dino) Has Launched A CD, Nobody Is As Funny As Nigerian Comedians – Osinbajo

Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo has acknowledged Nigerian Jollof rice as the best anywhere in the world. He made the statement while addressing “the platform” at Christian covenant centre in Lagos.



He also joked about Senator Dino Melaye’s recent hit song “Aje Kun Iya Ni o je” that broke the internet few weeks ago.

See excerpts from what he said below;



“Nobody is as funny as Nigerian comedians, whether professional or amateurs. We even have a member of the national assembly who recently launched a CD, Aje kun Iya Ni O je”

“The other day, someone showed me a text, a young man had sent him a text to invite him to a book launch titled 7 steps to becoming a professional whilstle blower”

“And of course we know that Nigerian jollof rice is the best anywhere in the world. Better than the Ghanaian and the Senegalese”

The post Even A Senator (Dino) Has Launched A CD, Nobody Is As Funny As Nigerian Comedians – Osinbajo appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

