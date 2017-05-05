Everton Defender Seamus Coleman Signs New Five-year Deal At Goodison Park

Everton defender Seamus Coleman has signed a new five-year contract.

Seamus Coleman is facing a long spell out of the game having broken his leg playing for Republic of Ireland in March has now been rewarded for his loyalty and service to the club.

‘I’m delighted to get this signed. I’ve been here for a long time and it’s a special club that means a lot to me,’ he told the club’s official website.

‘Everything had been agreed and I was due to sign it after the international break but unfortunately I got the injury.

‘The Chairman messaged me the night of my injury and said, “Don’t worry about it because when you come back this contract is still waiting for you”. That sums up what the Chairman and this Club is all about.

‘Farhad Moshiri also sent me cards and said the support was always going to be there. I’m delighted with how the Club has handled the situation.

‘Knowing that I was going to come back and sign it has definitely helped things. It’s a massive boost and gives me something to fight for.

