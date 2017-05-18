Pages Navigation Menu

Everton Ready To Replace Lukaku With £20m Iheanacho – Complete Sports Nigeria

Complete Sports Nigeria

Everton Ready To Replace Lukaku With £20m Iheanacho
Complete Sports Nigeria
Everton are ready to table £20million for Manchester City's Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho as a possible replacement for Romelu Lukaku, The Sun has reported. Iheanacho, 20, has been a bit-part player under Pep Guardiola this season, making 19 …

