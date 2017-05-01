Everton set to sign Nigeria’s Henry Onyekuru for £7million – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Everton set to sign Nigeria's Henry Onyekuru for £7million
NAIJ.COM
The 19-year-old has attracted so may eyes with his top-form display in Belgium where he plays for KAS Eupen and has been offered contracts by Celtic, Southampton and Sevilla. READ ALSO: Weird! READ what witch-doctor did to ONE Arsenal star who …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!