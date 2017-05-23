Pages Navigation Menu

Everton transfer rumours – Kelechi Iheanacho’s agent speaks out – Liverpool Echo

Posted on May 23, 2017


Everton transfer rumours – Kelechi Iheanacho's agent speaks out
The chances of Everton signing Manchester City's highly-rated forward Kelechi Iheanacho have improved – because they are NOT in the Champions League, says the player's agent. The promising 20-year-old scored eight goals in 30 appearances last …
Everton FC could be interested in City striker, plus the rest of the Blues transfer newsDaily Post North Wales
Leicester City are latest club to be linked with move for Manchester City striker Kelechi IheanachoLeicester Mercury

