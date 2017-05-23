Everton transfer rumours – Kelechi Iheanacho’s agent speaks out – Liverpool Echo
|
Liverpool Echo
|
Everton transfer rumours – Kelechi Iheanacho's agent speaks out
Liverpool Echo
The chances of Everton signing Manchester City's highly-rated forward Kelechi Iheanacho have improved – because they are NOT in the Champions League, says the player's agent. The promising 20-year-old scored eight goals in 30 appearances last …
Everton FC could be interested in City striker, plus the rest of the Blues transfer news
Leicester City are latest club to be linked with move for Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!