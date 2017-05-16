“Every other continent is laughing at us” – Jidenna speaks on “African Time” | Watch – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
"Every other continent is laughing at us" – Jidenna speaks on "African Time" | Watch
BellaNaija
Nigerian-American rapper, Jidenna was billed to perform at the One Africa Music Fest that was held in the UK over the weekend. However, he was unable to perform due to time constraints. Speaking to Factory78 TV, he explained that the notion of “African …
[The Music Blog]: Much ado about One Africa Music Fest exporting 'African time' to London
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!