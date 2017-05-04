Everyone Is Sharing This “You’re Not Going To Believe What I’m About To Tell You” Comic
You want life advice, health advice, parenting advice, or advice about where to find the best advice? The internet is full to the brim with a million and one suggestions about how to live your life and what to believe, but sometimes something cuts through the bollocks and resonates with people.
Take for example this Oatmeal comic titled “You’re Not Going To Believe What I’m About To Tell You“. It’s a comic, which isn’t usually where you want to take stock of how you make sense of the world around you, but it really is worth a look.
George Washington’s wooden teeth (or were they slave’s teeth?), Napoleon Bonaparte’s height, the man who invented the toilet – sounds like a rather weird collection of topics, but it will all make sense once you get stuck in.
A taster of what we’re talking about:
Don’t be angry – take a look at the comic HERE and you might come away a happier person.
Look at us, all learning to be better people together. Awwwww.
[source:theoatmeal]
