Everything you didn’t notice in Buhari’s latest photos (Shocking Details)

After three weeks of being away from the scene, President Buhari has finally made another Jum’at prayer appearance. He attended the Friday prayer service at the Aso Rock mosque wearing the crispiest white Agbada you’ll see all year.

If like us, you saw the video clip posted by Bashir Ahmad, personal assistant to President Buhari on new media earlier, then congratulations to you, you know the real deal.

You definitely saw the way he was staggering amidst his entourage as he greeted other worshippers – #fans – on his way out.

But if all you have seen are the pictures posted by the handle of the Presidency via Twitter, then we are certain you are all “awwwwns” and “ooooohhhs” over how clean and crispy things look. It also means that you probably did not pay as much attention as we have enough to analyse what everyone’s expression in the photos say.

Let’s start with President Buhari…

Do you see his fingers? Especially the middle and ring fingers. Do you see how swollen they are? Something tells us someone has been searching for veins around those fingers.

Look at the ADC!

He’s the lieutenant in the military uniform behind the President. Do you see the smile on his face? That smile tells us he’s extremely happy to see the President. If our guess is right, then the President may not have been moving around much within the Aso Rock. This means we aren’t the only ones who have not been seeing him.

Do you see Abba Kyari? The Chief of Staff is the only person who looks bored about the whole situation. We believe this confirms his status as a member of the cabal. At the very least, he looks like the only person who is not excited to see the President which can be interpreted to mean that he’s been seeing him the whole time.

Babagana Monguno

That’s the National Security Adviser. He’s the second to the right in the photo (on the President’s right). The Manila envelope on his tells us he’s ready to get to business. The look on his face says he’s probably thinking: “okay, you have shown your face to them. Come let’s go sign important stuff (stuff like sign Babachir’s sack letter).

