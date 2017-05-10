Ex-Abuja Minister Bala Mohammed remanded in prison

Bala Mohammed, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, was on Wednesday remanded in the Kuje Maximum Prison over allegations of fraud.

After many months of investigation and temporary forfeiture of some property allegedly traced to Bala Mohammed, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission today arraigned former Federal Capital Territory Minister, before Justice Talba of the FCT High Court, Gudu.

Mohamamed, who presided over the affairs of the FCTA between 2011 and 2015 faces up to 15-count charge bordering on graft and breach of public trust.

The spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the trial of Mohammed to Vanguard on Tuesday.

Before now, the embattled minister and his son, Shamsudeen, have temporarily lost 10 choice houses and plots to the EFCC, which suspects they were acquired with proceeds of crime.

They include three plots of land with development at various stages of completion at No 54 Mike Akhigbe Way, Jabi, Abuja; Plot 2276 Sunrise Estate, Asokoro, Abuja and Plot 1804 Damaturu Crescent, off Ahmadu Bello Way, Garki 11, Abuja; Nos. 1 and 3, Marian Street, Asokoro, Abuja and a twin plaza at Wuse Zone 3 by Tamarak Guest Inn, Abuja.

The rest are: No. 7 Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja; an estate and plaza at Dawaki, opposite Gwarinpa, Abuja; an Estate at Jahi District, Abuja; three number duplex Abuja Investment Company Limited Estate, Abuja and a shop at Dubai Market, Kaura District, Abuja.

“The seizure of the first three properties is on the strength of an interim forfeiture order by Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja which temporarily forfeited the properties to the federal government pending the conclusion of investigation and determination of criminal charges against the suspect.

Senator Bala Mohammed was arrested in connection with alleged N1billion fictitious contracts. He was also questioned on alleged allocation of 12 choice plots to his son running into billions of Naira; 37 other commercial plots of land worth about N8 billion to his suspected front and the controversial N1trillion Abuja land swap.

A mansion allegedly worth N782million, belonging to the ex-Minister, has been placed under Interim Assets Forfeiture.

The post Ex-Abuja Minister Bala Mohammed remanded in prison appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

