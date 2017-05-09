Ex APC gov. aspirant, PDM guber candidate attacked in Edo – The News
|
The News
|
Ex APC gov. aspirant, PDM guber candidate attacked in Edo
The News
A former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Blessing Agbomhere, has alleged that thugs suspected to be loyal to a top politician in the State, attacked him at the Benin airport on Monday afternoon.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!