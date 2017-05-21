Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-BBA Star, Beverly Osu Addresses Lesbianism Allegation

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ex-Big Brother Africa contestant, Beverly Osu has reacted to alleged rumors regarding her sexual orientation. The model who sometime ago caused major breakdown on social media after her photos with another lady surfaced online and subsequently went viral revealed in a recent interview with Punch that she was misconstrued. She said: “Ordinarily, I don’t even…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

