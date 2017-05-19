Pages Navigation Menu

Ex- Big Brother Naija house mate, Bisola reunites with Iyanya after 10 years, as she signs new management deal

10 years after competing against each other at the debut edition of MTN project fame, ex-Big Brother Naija house mate, Bisola and singer, Iyanya are back on the same team. Bisola made her first big move after her success at the just concluded reality show by signing a deal with creative agency, Temple Management Company …

