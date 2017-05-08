Ex-commissioner seeks prosecution of defaulting NDDC contractors – The Nation Newspaper
Ex-commissioner seeks prosecution of defaulting NDDC contractors
A former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Akwa Ibom State, Chef Victor Iyanam, has called for the arrest and prosecution of contractors who abandoned projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), if they fail to return to site.
