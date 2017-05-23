Ex-employees of British American Tobacco raise alarm over alleged wrongful dismissals, non-payment of entitlements

Six former staff of British American Tobacco Nigeria have petitioned the company over what they called wrongful disengagement without due compensations. They include, Mr. Timothy Ogbole, an ex-process engineer with the company. Others are Tahir Abdul, Akanji Adedeji, Ayodele Ikupeleye, Johnson Ajinomoh, Taiwo Matthew and Suleiman Abubakar. Ogbole who spoke on behalf of his colleagues […]

Ex-employees of British American Tobacco raise alarm over alleged wrongful dismissals, non-payment of entitlements

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

