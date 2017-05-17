Ex-Enugu governor, Chime still under investigation – EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday declared that the immediate past Governor of Enugu State, Barr. Sullivan Chime is still being investigated. The former Governor, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been a visitor to the Enugu zonal office of the EFCC, […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
