Ex-gov. Chime still under probe over N450m campaign fund: EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says it has made significant progress in the investigation of the N450 million campaign fund given to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some politicians have been on the radar of the EFCC for their alleged complicity in the sharing of public funds to prosecute the 2015 general elections in the state. The South East Head of Operations of the commission, Mr Johnson Babalola, told newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday that such investigation in the state had yielded significant results.

