Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex- Gov Sule Lamido remanded in prison

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FORMER Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has been remanded in prison custody by a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Dutse, the state capital. The Chief Magistrate, Usman Lamin, on yesterday ruled that the former governor be remanded in Dutse prison until May 4 when applications for his bail would be decided. In his ruling, Lamin […]

The post Ex- Gov Sule Lamido remanded in prison appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.