Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Evander Holyfield meets Akinwunmi Ambode

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday lauded the achievements of five-time world cruiserweight and heavyweight boxing champion, Evander Holyfield, describing him as the greatest living boxer of all times.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), making his remarks during the courtesy visit by former Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Evander Holyfield at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), presenting an Eyo plaque to former Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Evander Holyfield during the courtesy visit by the former heavyweight boxing champion at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (2nd right), with the former Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Evander Holyfield (middle); CEO, ACI Entertainment, Mr. Wole Adeniyi (2nd left); CEO, Bishop Entertainment Consult, Atlanta Georgia, USA, Mr. Bshop Adejube (left) and Manager, Rumble, Funke Michael (right) during the courtesy visit by the former heavyweight boxing champion at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

The post Ex Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Evander Holyfield meets Akinwunmi Ambode appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.