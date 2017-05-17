Pages Navigation Menu

Ex Indian minister, 82, passes school exam in jail

A former Indian minister, who is serving a 10-year jail term for corruption, has passed a school final examination at the age of 82, his son said Wednesday. Prakash Chautala, a four-time chief minister of the northern state of Haryana, took the class 12 school-leaving exam conducted by India’s open schooling system at its centre…

