Ex-internationals make sports federation boards

The list of former athletes who have made boards of sports federation ahead of the National Elections continue to rise as the likes of Alhassan Yakmut, Rosa Collins and Margret Binga won their various constituency elections to make it to volleyball, athletics and taekwondo federations board.

For the board of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Yakmut, an erstwhile Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC) made it to the board after winning the Nigeria Association for Physical, Health Education, Recreation, Sport and Dance ( NAPHER – SD ) election.

Also, Rosa Collins secured a board membership of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) on the platform of Nigeria Association of Women in Sports (NAWIS).

Collins, who stunned the continent at the Harare ‘95 All Africa Games in Zimbabwe, when she emerged the triple jump champion and she is hoping that genuine athletics stakeholders must join ranks for the onerous task of rebuilding Nigerian athletics.

Binga, an officer with the Nigeria Custom Service and two-time African Champion as well as World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) International Referee, returned to the board of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation after winning the sole slot from the Nigeria Association of Women in Sports (NAWIS) beating v eteran female practitioner and the first female taekwondo black belt, Tayo Popoola of Lagos Chapter to the slot.

For making the board, Yakmut, Collins and Binga are all eligible to vie for any post in the federations while all eyes will be on Yakmut who is aiming to restore the fortune of volleyball following the comatose state being experienced in the sport in the last one decade.

