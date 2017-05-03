Ex-Jigawa gov, Lamido to remain in prison custody till…

By AbdulSalam Muhammad, Aliyu Dangida & Wole Mosadomi

DUTSE—Magistrate Usman Lamin of Jigawa Dutse Magistrate’s Court, yesterday, ordered that former governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, be remanded in prison custody pending his ruling, tomorrow, on his bail application.

This was sequel to the formal arraignment of Alhaji Lamido, also a former Foreign Affairs Minister, who had been in police custody in Kano since last Sunday, following his arrest over alleged incitement, among others.

Liman said he needed time to study the two applications for bail filed by defence counsel, Felix Osimerah, and the Police First Information Report, FIR.

Having denied all the charges, his counsel, Mr. Osimerah, applied for bail, contending that all the charges were bailable.

The prosecution counsel, Mr. Ekenna Ignatius, however, objected the bail application, noting that the accused has sympathisers and might be a security threat.

Presiding Magistrate Lamin adjoined the case to May 4, to rule on the bail application.

Meanwhile, there was tension outside the court premises, following a clash between the police and hundreds of Lamido’s supporters, who were shouting “Sai Lamido.”

Lamido was arrested following an April 27 petition from Jigawa government, accusing him of asking his supporters to resort to violence if the July 1 council elections do not go their way.

… as former Niger gov knows fate today

This is just as the bail application of former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, and his former Chief of Staff, Mohammed Nasko, are expected to be argued today at a Minna high court.

The accused, who have been in Minna Medium Security Prison for eight days, will return to the court where they are facing corruption charges brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on an amended six-count charge.

The charges are diversion of N4.56 billion, conspiracy to commit an illegal act and criminal breach of trust punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code.

