Ex Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido Remanded in Prison

A Jigawa Chief Magistrate Court on Tuesday remanded the immediate past governor of the state, Sule Lamido in prison till May 4, for alleged incitement. Chief Magistrate Muhammad Lamin refused the accused bail and adjourned the case till May 4, for the continuation of the case. Lamido is standing trial on a four-count charge of inciting […]

