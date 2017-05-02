Ex Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido Remanded in Prison
A Jigawa Chief Magistrate Court on Tuesday remanded the immediate past governor of the state, Sule Lamido in prison till May 4, for alleged incitement. Chief Magistrate Muhammad Lamin refused the accused bail and adjourned the case till May 4, for the continuation of the case. Lamido is standing trial on a four-count charge of inciting […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!