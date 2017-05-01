Ex-Minister urges Nigerians to accept recession as national problem

Alhaji Ahmed Gusau, a former Minister of Solid Minerals, has urged Nigerians to accept the current economic recession in Nigeria as a national problem, which would soon be over. Gusau, also a former Deputy Governor in Sokoto State, spoke with the Nigerian Pilot in Sokoto on Monday, on the sidelines of the celebration of the […]

The post Ex-Minister urges Nigerians to accept recession as national problem appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

