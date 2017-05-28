Ex-N-Delta agitators lament N12bn trapped in bank

By Abel Kolawole

Being among the over 60, 000 Nigerians who invested in a scheme whose N12 billion account was allegedly closed by a bank, ex-agitators in the Niger Delta and their family members have asked the bank to release the money.

The agitators, who spoke through the National Secretary, Third Phase Amnesty, Tam Odogwu, lamented the pain they had passed through after the scheme ran into hitches.

Tam, who described their situation as painful and tough, said they had, for many months, been faced with hardship on how to feed, pay rent, school fees, and hospital bills.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, after their initial loss of hope.

He further stated that the bank should respect the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja and release the fund to the promoter of the scheme to enable him refund their money.

He said: “We are part of the over 60, 000 Nigerians who invested in the scheme whose promoter was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for running it illegally which gave order to the bank to free the N12 billion account of the scheme.

“We the ex-agitators and our families have not been finding life easy due to the unlawful closure of the N12 billion virtual currency scheme, by the bank, despite the order of the Federal High Court’s order to release the money to the promoter of the scheme to pay those who invested in the scheme”.

The post Ex-N-Delta agitators lament N12bn trapped in bank appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

