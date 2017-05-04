Ex-NAF chief diverted N677m in tranches – EFCC

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigator, Tosin Owobo, on Thursday alleged that a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu (retd), diverted over N677 million from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) between March 2014 and April 2015.

He was testifying in Amosu’s trial before Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

EFCC arraigned Amosu June 29, 2016 alongside a former NAF Chief of Accounts and Budgeting, Air Vice Marshal Jacob Adigun and a former Director of Finance and Budget, Air Commodore Olugbenga Gbadebo.

Companies arraigned with them are Delfina Oil and Gas Limited, Mcallan Oil And Gas Limited, Hebron Housing and Properties Company Limited, Trapezites BDC, Fonds and Pricey Limited, Deegee Oil and Gas Limited Timsegg Investment Limited and Solomon Health Care Limited.

EFCC accused them of converting N21billion from the Nigeria Air Force around March 5, 2014 in Lagos through the companies.

Testifying while being led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, Owobo said the diverted fund was moved in several tranches into Hebron Housing and Properties Company’s Limited’s account in Ecobank.

For instance, he said on April 30, 2014, over N55million was paid into Hebron’s account from NAF.

Owobo said N93million was also paid into the account from NAF’s account.

The witness said on July 4, 2014, N104million was transferred to Hebron’s account.

He said N18.4million was also transferred to the account from the NAF Special Emergency Operations Account.

Other sums transferred included N14million on September 9, 2014 from NAF account; N14.7million on October 9, 2014; and N55.8million from Ministry of Defence’s account on December 15, 2014.

Other sums allegedly diverted are N36million on February 5, 2015 from NAF Special Emergency Operations Account and N26million on March 24, 2015, among others.

“Some of the funds were moved from NAF account domiciled in Zenith Bank,” he said.

Oyedepo sought to tender a letter by the United Bank for Africa in respect of Solomon Health Care Limited.

Justice Idris will rule on the letter’s admissibility on Friday.

The post Ex-NAF chief diverted N677m in tranches – EFCC appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

