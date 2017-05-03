Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-Niger Governor Aliyu, Umar Nasko granted N600m bail

Posted on May 3, 2017

Former Niger state Governor, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu and his Chief of Staff, Umar Nasko has been granted bail by a Minna High Court Judge, Justice Aliyu Mayaki. Aliyu and Nasko were arraigned last week by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a five count charge bothering on the misappropriation of over N4.5 […]

