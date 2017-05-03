Ex-Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu, Umar Nasko Granted Bail

A Minna High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Governor of Niger State, Muâ€™azu Babangida Aliyu and his Chief of Staff, Umar Nasko.

Aliyu and Nasko were arraigned last week by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a five -count charge bothering on misappropriation of over N4.5 billion belonging to the Niger State government.

The duo were remanded at the Minna Medium Security Prisons in Tunga last Monday.

Justice Aliyu Mayaki granted the former governor bail in the sum of N150 million with two sureties who will deposit the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to landed properties worth N200 million each in the registry.

While Nasko was granted bail in the sum of N100 million with two sureties who must deposit the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of landed properties worth N150 million each.

The Naskoâ€™s counsel, Mamman Mike Usman, said his clientâ€™s bail conditions were too harsh.

He, however, expressed optimism that the conditions would be met before the close of work on Wednesday.

The sureties to Aliyu included his elder brother, Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu and one of his former commissioners, Dr. Peter Sariki.

