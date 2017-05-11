Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-NNPC GMD loses bid to stop forfeiture of $9.8m – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Ex-NNPC GMD loses bid to stop forfeiture of $9.8m
The Nation Newspaper
Federal High Court in Kano yesterday dismissed an application brought by a former Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, seeking to set aside the interim forfeiture order of $9.8 million found in his …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.