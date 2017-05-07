Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-Old Western Military Governor, Gen. Adebayo to be buried May 20 – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Ex-Old Western Military Governor, Gen. Adebayo to be buried May 20
Daily Post Nigeria
Former military governor of Old Western, Major General Robert Adeyinka debayo, is to be buried in his home town, Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti State on May 20, 2017. A statement issued at the weekend by the burial committee and signed by his son and former
Adebayo to be buried May 20The Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.