Ex-PDP Stalwarts Jostle for Anambra APC Guber Ticket

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



As at the last count, five former stalwarts of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP have indicated interest to contest for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the November 18 Anambra state governorship race.

Among the former PDP chieftains who have defected to the APC in order to contest for its governorship ticket are the PDP Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Andy Ubah, the former PDP governorship candidate, Tony Nwoye and another former PDP gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Obinna Uzoh.

THISDAY gathered that as at this week, the number of aspirants that have indicated interest to vie for the APC’s governorship ticket has risen to seven.

These aspirants include, the current National Auditor of the APC, George Muoghalu, Ubah, Nwoye, Pat Iwunze, Obinna Uzoh, Paul Chukwuma and Dr. Obidigboh.

A reliable party source at the office of the APC National Organising Secretary in Abuja told THISDAY that the party has been receiving calls and requests from aspirants on information about the processes for the governorship primaries.

The source said though the party was yet to approve modalities for the conduct of primary election for the Anambra governorship, it had scheduled the sale of nomination forms and selection of candidates for June and July respectively.

The leadership of the APC had appointed the former governor of the old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo to head Zonal Committee for the Anambra 2017 governorship election.

The Committee included the former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu who is to serve as the Vice Chairman. Other members of the committee are Senator Emma Azu Agboti (Secretary) Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Senator Nkechi Nwogu, Chief Cosmas Madugba and Chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu.

