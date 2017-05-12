Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-PDP Women Leader, Okwubanego aligns with new party, says Nigeria needs new leaders

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Young people in Nigeria have been called upon to participate actively in politics at all levels in order to revive the system of governance with fresh and innovative ideas in line with current global trends. Mrs. Obby Okwubanego, a former Anambra State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Woman Leader made this call when the national leadership […]

Ex-PDP Women Leader, Okwubanego aligns with new party, says Nigeria needs new leaders

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.