Ex Presidents meet in Minna, Niger State over President Buhari state of health
The health of President Muhammadu Buhari as been a major concern to a lot of people in the country and according to facts emerging from a meeting that emerged between three former Nigeria Leaders, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna, Niger State.It was revealed that the trio are concerned …
The post Ex Presidents meet in Minna, Niger State over President Buhari state of health appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!