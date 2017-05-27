Ex-Prez Mahama’s Son Graduates With Degree In Media & Mass Communication – Peace FM Online
|
|
Following his father's footsteps, Shafik Mahama, a son of former President John Dramani Mahama has graduated with a degree in Media and Mass Communication. Former President Mahama posted photos of the graduation ceremony on Instagram, …
