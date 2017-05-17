Ex-Super Eagles Defender Ogbonna Kanu Flaunts Pregnant Wife

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Ex-Super Eagles defender and younger brother of the legendary Nwankwo Kanu, Ogbonna, on Wednesday took to his Instagram page to show love and appreciation to his wife, Laura Ikeji's who is heavily pregnant, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Laura is the younger sister of celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji. The couple had their traditional wedding in Nkwerre, Imo State in January 2017.

Their wedding registry was held at the at the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, Lagos on January 19, this year.

"You're a wife with smile and joy. You are so gorgeous, keep doing your thing. Pregnant but still sexy! Am with you all day long babym ooooo," the former Nigeria U-23 international who played for Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie wrote about his adorable wife posted with a picture of the two, and another of the beautiful wife.

Laura Ikeji is a fashion entrepreneur. Aside the well known sister Linda, she also has other sisters; Sandra, Benita, Peks, Edna and Vera.

The post Ex-Super Eagles Defender Ogbonna Kanu Flaunts Pregnant Wife appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

