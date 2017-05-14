Ex-US Marine Joins Guber Race

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

As preparations for the Ekiti State Governorship election reach top gear, a United States Marine, Capt. Sunday Adebomi, has called on proponents of zoning of governorship ticket to bury the agitations.

He advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) to throw the battle open to all contestants regardless of zone, so that the contest can be all-embracing.

Adebomi said zoning has no roots in the 1999 constitution, urging aspirants from the South senatorial district, who were in the forefront of the agitation to put their house in order to be able to clinch the ticket.

He said the main focus of his government would be how to tackle the menace of youth unemployment ravaging the State, revealing that he had offered himself as a rallying point for all the youths and promised to offer leadership that would turn around their fortunes in the politics of the State.

Adebomi spoke in Ado Ekiti yesterday while unveiling his intention for the plum job at the APC Secretariat in Ajilosun area of the capital city.

He was reacting to agitations from aspirants from Ekiti South senatorial district, comprising Ekiti South West, Emure, Ise/Orun, Gbonyin, Ekiti East and Ikere Local Governments that time has come for the zone to rule the state, having been deprived of the opportunity to lead since 1999.

Adebomi advised the party not to shut out aspirants from the Central and North senatorial districts, so that the contest can be free, fair and credible.

“Though, I am from the South and I want the zone to produce the next governor, but only a weak aspirant would be rattled by the presence of other contestants from the North and Central. All we need to do is to put our house in order to be able to win the primaries. Our party shouldn’t shut out anybody from the primaries. But what we need is a level-playing ground, so that whoever emerges can represent the wish of the people”.

Adebomi rued how the youths were being neglected in employments and political positions in the State, saying he has come to remedy the mistakes of the past if given the opportunity by embarking on aggressive youth employment, robust healthcare delivery and provide infrastructure.

The Acting Chairman of the party, Mrs. Kemi Olaleye, assured that the party won’t discriminate against anybody, saying all the aspirants shall be given a level-playing ground. She appealed to Adebomi to lead the youth, who were his support base in the most decorous way, so that the party can benefit from their strength of mobilisation.

