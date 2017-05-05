Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-Wawa House liaison officer confined to wheel chair

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Dennis Agbo

Former liaison offer at the Enugu State liaison office in Lagos, otherwise known as Wawa House, Mr. Richard Nnaji, has been confined to a wheel chair since 2011.

He said the last diagnosis by Doctors in   ESUT Teaching Hospital,   Enugu indicated he had spinal cord compression. His hope now on standing on   his feet again is to go for treatment in India at the present cost of about N5 million.

When he spoke with Saturday Vanguard from his wheel, he was optimistic that God will heal him and pleaded with members of the public for help. Mr Nnaji can be reached, 08062585802.

 

